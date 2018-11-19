Marriage Advice You Must Ignore Until You Find The Right Person

Marriage is a concept that is cherished across cultures. Marriage means many things to many people. It, therefore, does not come as a surprise that despite countless issues arising from marriage, more and more people seek to experience it.

However, Nigerian musician Banky Wellington known as Banky W for short believes individuals must decide for themselves when they deem right to settle down with a lifelong partner.

In his submission in an Instagram post, he touched on three salient concerns in connection with marriage – Pressure from society, inadequate without a partner or even being tagged incomplete.

He believes that primarily, pressure from society must not be the reason to marry an individual especially when either of the two parties is unsure of embarking on a lifelong journey with the other. Succumbing to pressure to marriage without any key desire to ‘leave and cleave’ will only spell doom for the couple.

Inadequate as an unmarried person: Maturity is relative, according to the musician. That is why Banky W believes that marriage does not guarantee that one will become mature.

The ability for a person to adequately contribute to society stems from maturity and unmarried folks could be even more mature than some married folks. If an immature person marries it doesn’t automatically make them mature.

Completeness: It is true that a home feels very complete when it’s hosting married couples and by extension children.

However, if one hastens to marry when s/he hasn’t found the right person. There is a high possibility of breakup which will, in turn, render one “incomplete” again.

So why rush to complete only to become incomplete in the long run.

Banky W has thus encouraged as many as are ready and has found the right person to go ahead and marry as it is a good thing.

But he also advises individuals against falling for pressure to marry when they are not ready.

“By far the best decision I have made in my adult life was to wait until I found my wife. People will pressure you and try to make you feel inadequate or incomplete.. all because you’re not living according to their own mental timetable. Ignore them.

“Focus on your journey, your happiness, and on making yourself a better person. My prayer is that you will discover like I did, that the right person is worth waiting for.

Mrs Wellington, I’m still amazed that I get to call you mine. Thank you for loving me. Thank you for building with me. Thank you for believing in me and for inspiring me to be a better man. My purpose partner, my rock, my destiny, my Shug, my wife, my life… Happy tradiversary Skuu. Love you SCATTER,” his post read.