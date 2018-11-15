Sister Deborah Finally Replies Supa After He Proposed Love To Her

Ghana2Pac aka Supa proposed love to Sister Deborah five(5) days ago and has finally gotten a reply from Sister Derby.

According to him, Sister Derby shouldn’t mind Medikal but rather come to him so he(Supa) can show her real love.

“Sister Deborah don’t mind medikal .. come to me .. i will show u love .. man ah gyalist @sisterdeborah..”, Supa’s message reads.

Supa didn’t get any reply after sending his proposal to the “Kakalika Love” hitmaker Sister Derby but still didn’t give up on her.

Taking to twitter again remind Sister Derby that he didn’t get any reply from her about his proposal.

“Sill I no see any reply from my sweetie @deborahvanessa7”, Supa tweeted.

Good for Supa, Sister Derby then replied asking that will he also lie to him as edikal did to her?

“Pls will you lie to me? @Ghana2pac”, her tweet reads.

Supa with all happiness started to tease Medikal that Sister Derby has accepted his proposal and is he asleep?

His tweet reads; “Finally @deborahvanessa7 has reply my tweet @AmgMedikal ahh wadahh”

Lets stay focus on how Ghana2pac and Sister Derby will come together as partners.