modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Music News

Watch -  Sista Afia Entertains Students Of UDS - Wa Campus

Bossu Kule
Watch -  Sista Afia Entertains Students Of UDS - Wa Campus

Last weekend students at the University for Development Studies, UDS - Wa, had the best of fun on campus as Sista Afia performed her back to back hit songs for them

The show which was themed "Freshers Night" had series of artistes including the Ground Up Charley squad, Qwamina MP, Kofi Mole, etc with Sista Afia as the headliner

On stage Sista Afia performed her back to back hits including Kro Kro No ft Bisa Kdei, Jeje Ft Shatta Wale, Slay Queen and the current release, Champion Atta

Students present at the event were grateful to have the artist of their dream perform for them, and wished to have more of Sista Afia

According to the students, Sista Afia is the only artiste to pull such a huge crowd to their school, and this shows how deep their love for her is

This is a short video from her performance...

More Video Headlines
Free SHS Implementation - JoyNews Interactive (25-7-18)
Free SHS Implementation - JoyNews Interactive (25-7-18)
Gay Rights Debate - Joy News Interactive (24-4-18)
Gay Rights Debate - Joy News Interactive (24-4-18)
America's hidden homeless: Surge in 'car sleepers' shows lack of affordable housing
America's hidden homeless: Surge in 'car sleepers' shows lack of affordable housing
Struggle for racial equality continues in US | DW English
Struggle for racial equality continues in US | DW English
'Trump was pressured by his own administration to stick with NATO '
'Trump was pressured by his own administration to stick with NATO '
Luxury Vehicles Tax - The Pulse on JoyNews (1-8-18)
Luxury Vehicles Tax - The Pulse on JoyNews (1-8-18)
US considers 'Fort Trump' military base in Poland
US considers 'Fort Trump' military base in Poland
Printing homes: Spotlight on the future of 3D-printing | Counting the Cost
Printing homes: Spotlight on the future of 3D-printing | Counting the Cost

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1' Acountry is pride should be respected, let them not behave like kenyans. A good leader depends on the situation.

By: RAPHAEL KERAUNI, KEN quot-img-1
body-container-line