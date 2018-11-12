Last weekend students at the University for Development Studies, UDS - Wa, had the best of fun on campus as Sista Afia performed her back to back hit songs for them

The show which was themed "Freshers Night" had series of artistes including the Ground Up Charley squad, Qwamina MP, Kofi Mole, etc with Sista Afia as the headliner

On stage Sista Afia performed her back to back hits including Kro Kro No ft Bisa Kdei, Jeje Ft Shatta Wale, Slay Queen and the current release, Champion Atta

Students present at the event were grateful to have the artist of their dream perform for them, and wished to have more of Sista Afia

According to the students, Sista Afia is the only artiste to pull such a huge crowd to their school, and this shows how deep their love for her is

This is a short video from her performance...