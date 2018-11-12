Sammy flex confirms Chikel baibe is the best replacement for Ebony on zylofon fm

Mr. Samuel Baah known in the showbiz industry as Sammy Flex has confirmed that Chikel Chikel baibe is best replacement for Ebony on zylofon fm's judgement Board show.

For some couple of months now after chikel Baibe broke the internet lot's of radio personalities and Media guru's keep tagging this young promising as the best Ebony replacement with names like Dj Romeo of accra fm, Kojo pooley of thunder tv Sunday special fame, Diijay Omega of osagyefo fm, Dave hammer of hello fm, Tiah of live fm all testifying to the fact that girl really sound just like late Ebony reigns to the extent of some Ghanaians calling on Rufftown record's c.e.o Bullet to sign her on to his record label to give him the perfect Ebony style of music of which he rebuked.

Chikel Baibe who is currently on her radio tour for her new song Enemies on 9th Nov 2018 joins Sammy flex on zylofon fm 102.1 mhz judgment board to promote her single got questioned by Sammy flex, Sammy who was wowed by the song after listening went straight on to question chikel if she has any intentions of replacing Ebony he said and I quote

" Do you want to replace Ebony"

Chikel whom has been answering this type of Questions anytime any media guru listen to her laugh and said

"Me I don't see my self sounding like Ebony but have been hearing people saying that always"

Sammy flex went on to tell chikel you don't have to tell us we have to tell you that because even if you say we won't take it but we think you have such qualities and went on to encourage chikel to keep pushing her style because is dope and he Sammy Love's it he end with.

Watch video below



If you you haven't come across any works of chikel she has songs like Allo pastor, Pressure, Free chop and Enemies which are all doing good with pressure video hitting lot of views on YouTube

