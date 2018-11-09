Stunt Blogger and Publicist Kwao Lezzes-Tyt share photos of some less privileged kids he teaches

Award-winning Ghanaian blogger who doubles as a publicist for multiple Ghanaian celebrities on Thursday 8th November 2018 shared some photos of himself and a number of less privileged kids he teaches.

The blogger who was recently listed 41st in the Top 50 Bloggers list released by Avance Media made the post on his Facebook account as shown below:

The photos seem to be going viral as some Ghanaian celebrities including Nikki Samonas have taken it to their walls to congratulate him.

We wish him all the best in his endeavours and ask individuals to support him when tarisesed arise.