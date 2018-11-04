Serwaa Amihere Made Brand Ambassador of AMOR Contraceptive

News Anchor and host of Cheers on GHONE TV Serwaa Amihere has been made the brand ambassador of AMOR Contraceptive.

At the unveiling ceremony held in Accra, Ghana; Serwaa Amihere in her speech said, "I look forward to a very productive and exciting partnership with Amor pharmaceuticals and I hope that this product will help resolve one of Ghana major problems, that is dealing with unwanted pregnancies"

She also added that, she hopes that her influence will drive the product exactly where the company wants it to be.

Serwaa Amihere won the best Female TV Newscaster Of The Year at the 2018 RTP Awards

See photos and video from the unveiling ceremony below;

