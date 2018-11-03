South African Tourism appoints new West African boss

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of South African Tourism, Sthembiso Dlamini, has paid glowing tribute to the outgoing manager of the West African Region of South Africa’s tourism marketing organisation, Lehlohonolo Pitso.

Madam Dlamini said Hloni, as he is popularly known, far exceeded expectations when he was appointed five years ago to set up the West African office of South African Tourism.

His leadership has not only helped to grow the number of tourists’ arrivals from West Africa to South Africa, but has also deepened the relationship between the two regions.

The COO noted that the leadership of South African Tourism was happy with the growth of arrivals from West Africa, and this was due to the effort that was put in by the Regional Office for West Africa and the support that Hloni and his team got from trade partners, South African Airways, the SA missions and the media.

She was speaking at a dinner held at the La Villa Boutique in Accra on Wednesday, October 31 to announce the departure of Hloni to the stakeholders of the tourism trade in Ghana, with whom he worked during his stay as the Regional Manager for West Africa.

According to her, Hloni’s work in West Africa was so remarkable that he had been transferred to head the South Europe Region, comprising France, Italy, Spain and Portugal, with the expectation that he would grow that market just as he grew the region of his last appointment.

The COO also took the opportunity to introduce to the gathering and, by extension, the travel and tourism community, the person who would take over from Hloni as the manager of the West Africa office of South Africa Tourism.

Incoming manager of the West African Region, Thekiso Rakolojane, was described by the COO as an astute marketer with more than ten years of experience with South African Tourism and had done a lot for the organization at different levels during the period.