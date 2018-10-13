Videos/Photos: Electrifying Performances at PRESEC Bonfire Night

It was the Bonfire Night; but rivals started a #Bonflood night campaign on social media when the heavens opened its mouth wide with showers.

But the boys from Madina, Oops! sorry, Legon persisted. They defied the rains, shamed the cynics and kept the flames of the Bonfire burning for hours in one long enchanting night of music and fun.

It was a miracle somewhat. Like Moses (in Exodus 14:10-22) who lifted his staff for the Red Sea to part into two for the Israelites to cross, The PRESEC boys lifted their song in prayer and kept the rains in abeyance.

But hold on, when (J)esus first, (O)thers second and (Y)ourself (JOY FM) is involved, God listens and so the rains subsided with the DJs DJ Black holding it down with an army of Odade3s some of whom are key part of the JOY brand.

The 2018 edition of the Torch and Bonfire Night by the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC) on Friday night obviously is one for the history books.

In a typical Joy FM standard, the show was live on air at 8 pm. Before then, every inch of space at the School Field was covered with thousands of current and past students in attendance.

As the huge bonfire set behind the venue sent thick fire rays into the sky, the main stage was also buzzing with activities.

Glorious Odade3s - Lexis Bill, Gary Al-Smith, George Wiafe and George Addo Jnr – all from the JOY brand mounted the stage to show off their attempt at the famous Kupe Challenge. It was a feeble one at that! They are simply best on radio and TV than on the dance floor!

The current students themselves had some impressive dance skills up their sleeves. After an intense competition between some of the houses, House Three beat House Four to win the dancing competition.

With that out of the way, the floodgates were opened, not for a downpour, but for the night’s list of impressive performances.

As a key Joy FM tradition, which is always grooming new talents, young talents, such as Biyse, Horlics, and a special appearance by Lloyd (dance god) set the ball rolling.

After those intros, Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene mounted the stage, and like a burst of lightning, he was in his usual element doing what he does best, perform!

He dished out some of his chart-busting hits including ‘Wish Me Well’, ‘Confusion’, ‘Angela’ and his hit single with ‘Adina’, ‘Killing Me Softly’.

The ‘RockStar’ wowed the crowd with every song he performed.

Tic, formerly known as Tic Tac, joined Kuami Eugene on stage. They together performed their new hit single, ‘Kwani Kwani Pt2’.

After that performance, Tic took over to perform some of his well-known tunes including the original ‘Kwani Kwani’ song and ‘Yawa Dey Pt2’.

After that exhilarating performance, the ‘King of the Streets’, like a god, hit the stage like a supercharged thunderbolt!

His appearance on stage alone shook the foundations of the venue. He simply got everyone chanting his glorious name.

From ‘Poppin’, ‘Ma Kwan’, ‘The World (Monkey Dey Work Baboon Dey Chop)’, ‘640’ to ‘Let Me Do My Thing’, Kwaw Kese was a master chef busily serving his songs hot! He was simply a delight to watch.

With his partner out of town, Joshua of Keche fame took the stage to also thrill the crowd. With the energy level Joshua displayed on stage, one would easily mistake him for a solo artiste.

Even though Andrew was absent, Joshua did magic by performing some of their well-known hits including ‘Aluguntugui’ and ‘Sorkode’.

The Volta Regime boss, Edem was next. In his usual swag and composed self, Edem kicked off his performance with ‘Ma Kwan’ and gradually graduated to serve patrons with his catalogue of hit songs.

Songs such ‘Over Again’, ‘Kpordawoe’, ‘Nyedzilo’, and ‘Heyba’ got the theming crowd singing along throughout his time on stage.

The last performance on the night was definitely a historic one.

The 2018 edition of the PRESEC Torch and Bonfire Night will be the first time on so many years that Bradez – Flowking Stone and Kunta Kinte - the two brothers will be mounting the stage to perform together.

For those who may not know the story, Kunta Kinte suffered a severe stroke before the hit song ‘Simple’ which was recorded in 2009 could hit the market.

He was then a level 200 student at the School of Performing Arts at the University of Ghana. He was 21 years old when he suffered the stroke which kept him in bed for a period of time.

That really affected his music career and until the Friday night, no much had been seen or heard from him musically.

After Flowking Stone had mounted the stage to solo perform some of his well-known songs including ‘Go Low’ and ‘Fire Bon Dem’, he ushered in his brother.

To the delight of many, Kunta Kinte burst on to the stage with so much energy and life.

Clearly excited to be on the stage, the two performed their smash hit single ‘Simple’ to climax a memorable night.

After their performance, Kunta Kinte told JoyNews’ Maxwell Amoofia that he is totally fit now and will be releasing an album soon.

After their performance, DJ Black took over to dish out some tunes to end the Torch and Bonfire Night.