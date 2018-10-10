Video: Sarkodie Spites Fire On Shatta Wale

Sarkodie has released a new freestyle dubbed ‘My Advice’ and already, music lovers have started making their own interpretations and attributions to self-acclaimed dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

Even though he does not mention a name the song was directed to, commentaries on social media have pointed out that it is a diss song targetted at dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

In the song, Sarkodie addresses the character who he claims is fond of discrediting other people and describes reserved people as not smart.

He states in the song that he has always advised the character but he does not heed his advice.

This comes on the back of recent attacks on Sarkodie and some other musicians by Shatta Wale.

According to Shatta Wale he is the richest musician in Ghana – and that Sarkodie and other musicians are poor.

But Sarkodie in the song challenged that wealth was not in bragging about a house and cars.

At a part of the song he urged Shatta Wale to stop the foolery and crave for social media attention and rather focus on his career.

Shatta Wale is yet to reply to Sarkodie’s song.

Watch the video of ‘Advice’ below:

