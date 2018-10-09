Edy C. Radio Takes On Church In His New Single “Ugly”

It's no news to read or hear about so much rot in today's church and it has become the concern of most well-meaning Christians. It is in this vein that the "Ogyefo" crooner, Edy C. Radio, has metaphorically unveiled some of the holy canker in his new single, "Ugly".

The hip pop track contains some deep verses that set fans thinking about how tactical some pastors today are in the name of being spiritual.

Edy C. Radio is an urban gospel artist who's known for his unique approach to the gospel as a means to reach young people. Some of his works include Things He Does For Love, Beautiful Girl and Ogyefo among others.

The truth is always ugly, shaking the foundation of lies we have been deceived by. One thing about "Ugly" is that it paints a perfect picture of the state of majority of churches today and those who benefit from the rot in church are not too comfortable with it.

"Ugly" is available on all music platforms. Kindly take a listen here.