Sarkodie, Sista Afia Hit The Studio For A New Song

It seems we are about to get another banger between Sista Afia and Ghana's rap icon Sarkodie.

The songstress who is currently promoting her latest single Champion Atta on her timeline posted a picture of her and Sarkodie inside the studio.

She captioned Wait for it @sarkodie

As controversial as she is, many are wondering the theme of the song Sista Afia will be releasing with Sarkodie.

Undoubtedly, Sista Afia is blessed with an amazing voice, and Sarkodie on the other hand can never go wrong with his verses whenever he is in his rap element.

Both artistes are talented, and we believe whatever song they have worked on should be out in few days time because we cant wait much longer for a song between the Slay Queen crooner Sista Afia and the Highest rapper, Sarkodie.

Yes its an instant hit...

Check out Sista Afia's post below...

