I'v Seen Adam and Eve Before – Obinim

Founder and leader of the International Godsway Ministries, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has said he has had a rare privilege of personally knowing 'Adam and Eve', who are believed to be the first human beings created by God.

According to him, he got to know Adam and Eve after he was introduced to them by God in the spiritual realms.

Speaking in an interview on a local TV station, the controversial preacher also said he was introduced to Moses and Abraham by Jesus.

“The Adam and Eve that God created who have died a long time ago, I saw them. I know Adam and Eve. Jesus Christ took me to the spiritual realms to show me Adam, Eve, Abraham and even Moses. I know…” he insisted when the interviewer probed further.

Watch the controversial video here:



'Serial offender Obinim'

This isn't the first time questions have been raised about Obinim's pronouncements.

The eccentric preacher has often been called out for his unconventional methods.

In 2016, a viral video on social media which appeared to have been recorded from a TV broadcast, showed Daniel Obinim, beating two young members of his church repeatedly with a belt, while hurling insults at them in front of his congregation.

The disturbing video provoked widespread criticism of the controversial preacher, and he was eventually sued by the state for assaulting the children. His excuse was that the children were under his care but had engaged in an immoral act leading to the girl getting pregnant and aborting same.

Obinim in the past was also seen stomping the stomach of what looked like a pregnant woman continuously in a deliverance service.