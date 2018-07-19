Photos: Strongman Hits Studio @ Dubai Visit

Award-winning rapper Strongman is on a working visit to Dubai and has already hit the studio for a recording session.

Sources close to the rapper revealed that he is on the trip to shoot a couple of videos for yet-to-be-released songs and also hit the studio for recording sessions.

Strongman is currently nominated for the BEST RAPPER CATEGORY at the 2018 Ghana Music Awards UK.

A few months back, the New Lord winner at last year’s 4Syte TV MVAs winner hinted of his first ever EP to be dropped before the end of this year.

