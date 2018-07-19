modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Pastor Or A Parasite?...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Photo News

Photos: Strongman Hits Studio @ Dubai Visit

Sarah Dankwah Jeremie / Modern Ghana
Photos: Strongman Hits Studio @ Dubai Visit

Award-winning rapper Strongman is on a working visit to Dubai and has already hit the studio for a recording session.

Sources close to the rapper revealed that he is on the trip to shoot a couple of videos for yet-to-be-released songs and also hit the studio for recording sessions.

Strongman is currently nominated for the BEST RAPPER CATEGORY at the 2018 Ghana Music Awards UK.

A few months back, the New Lord winner at last year’s 4Syte TV MVAs winner hinted of his first ever EP to be dropped before the end of this year.

Strongman-dubai-2Strongman-dubai-2

Strongman-dubai-3Strongman-dubai-3

Strongman-dubai 1Strongman-dubai 1

Strongman-dubai-1Strongman-dubai-1

Sarah Dankwah Jeremie
Sarah Dankwah Jeremie Intern Gh Media School

quot-img-1DO NOT BE DOWN AFTER THE DAWN--ARISE AND SHINE. FOR ALL TO BE WELL, YOU NEED STRONG WILL. NEVER GO INTO ANY DAY WITHOUT A GOAL.

By: SAMUEL KENNEDY AGYEI quot-img-1
body-container-line