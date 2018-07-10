PHOTOS: Sarkodie To Seal Union With Tracy On Birthday?

Information gathered now is that, most decorated rapper in Africa, Michael Owusu Addo better known as Sarkodie is getting married to his long term lover and baby mama Tracy Ewuraama Addo affectionately known as ‘Tracy SarkCess’ today.

Sources close to the Ghanaian rapper, have confirmed Tracy will walk down the aisle with his man today at an unknown location today as he celebrates his 30th birthday today.

Sarkodie and Tracy are blessed with an adorable daughter, Titi.

Sarkodie and Tracy’s marriage has been a subject of celebrity discussions for a long while. The two who have been through thick and thin before their daughter joined their adorable family have previously been reported to have tied the knot in a secret wedding which was debunked by the ‘Adonai’ hitmaker.

