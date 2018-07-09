2018 Ghana Football Awards: Moesha Dazzles In Dress (photos)

Photos:Moesha Looking Like A ‘goddess’ In This Dress She Wore To The Ghana Football Awards

Beautiful Ghanaian Actress and Slay Queen, Moesha Buodong made an appearance at the maiden edition of the Ghana Football Awards and she chose to wear a blue dress for the night.

I mean we’ve seen several photos of Moesha but these ones are one of the most beautiful versions of Moesha and we are crushing on her right now so badly. She chose a long blue dress that has a cut in one thigh for the first edition of the Ghana Football awards which took place yesterday July 8th at the Marriot Hotel in Accra to recognise efforts of footballers in the year under review.

These pictures of Moesha at the venue was captured by FotoConceptz and he just got the picture right.

Come on, Moesha’ dress, makeup, braids and even the pose brought that spark and elegance in her and she looked like some ‘goddess’—-Absolutely stunning.

Moesha 1

Moesha 2