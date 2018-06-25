Hannah Aba Donkor Storms Ghana for maiden album Launch

Hannah Aba Donkor, an award winning UK-based Ghanaian gospel artiste, has arrived in the country to launch and promote her maiden album titled 'Boafo Ne Awurade'.

The album, which was released last Friday, features Ernest Opoku and other gospel artistes.

The songs on the album carry touching messages which focus on changing the attitudes and lifestyles of Christians and strengthening Christians to be bold in sharing the gospel with others.

All the songs are available on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, among others.

Hannah's music career started some years ago and she has since not looked back.

In an interview on Live FM with Pastor Jeshrun Okyere, Hannah said, “I am one of the biggest gospel artistes in Ghana because I have built a unique brand to meet international standard.”

According to her, she has built a brand which has become a force to reckon with, both on the local and international levels.

“I educate people about Christ through my music and there are many whose broken hearts get mended, whose tears get dried and whose sorrows turn into joy when they listen to my songs with a heart of prayer,” Hannah added.

The Media Excel-signed gospel artiste won the Gospel New Discovery of the Year Award last year at the Ghana Music Award UK.

She disclosed plans of hosting two major gospel musical concerts in Accra and Kumasi next year.

Hannah, a mother of four, is a senior medical officer in the United Kingdom.