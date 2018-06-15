Kofi Mole Drops Official Video Of “Mensah” Ft. Kwesi Arthur

Kofi Mole has released the video for his new song “Mensah” featuring 2018 VGMA award winner and BET International act nominee Kwesi Arthur.

The Grind day star has had an impressive and eventful 2018, from a steady string of heavily circulated tracks to topping the apple charts and finally bagging the VGMA Hip-Hop song of the year award.

Poised for a huge 2018, Kofi Mole taps into his other side as he delivers some catchy phrases about family and being the black sheep.

Also a Kayso production, “Mensah” was released under Grind up Charle/ Ghetto University and NGA movement with video direction by Yaw Phanta.

Watch the video below:

