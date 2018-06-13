Sista Afia Opens Up On Sudden Weight Loss

Singer, Francesca Duncan Williams, popularly known as Sister Afia has opened up on her seeming weight loss.

According to her, the diabetic condition prevalent in her family gets triggered when one puts on excessive weight so she is trying to avoid being in that position.

'Honestly, we have a history of diabetic 'condition' in my family and I want to see my grandkids so, it was all in the favour of my health,' she told Joy News' Becky Tweneboah.

The musician also hinted at her big collaboration which is set to hit the music scene soon.

Watch the video below:

