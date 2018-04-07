The Day Joel Savage Interviewed Lucky Dube

The sweetness of reggae music was experienced in Africa in the early sixties, even though the seed of reggae was taken from Africa to the Caribbean. On the radio daily, was the music of artists such as John Holt, Jimmy Cliff and Desmond Decker, but the emergence of Jimmy Cliff, stole the heart of reggae lovers in Africa.

From many rivers to cross, house of exile, born to win, my friends wife, synthetic world, sitting in limbo, music maker, you can get if you really want, wonderful world, beautiful people, Jimmy Cliff’s uncontrollable single hits changed Africa significantly, followed by his film ‘The Harder They Come’.

Then a group to change the reggae scene were playing as ‘The Wailers’, with Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer, the latter being the only surviving member of the wailers now. Their differences led Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer away from the group, giving rise to ‘Bob Marley and the Wailers.

With scores of hits, Bob Marley and Peter Tosh inspired many African musicians, giving birth to great African reggae stars in the names of Lucky, Dube, Alpha Blondy, Majek Fashek, Ras Kimono and other white reggae stars, such as Ambrosie and Gentleman, aka Timann Otto.

Reggae has acted like a magnet, creating a huge impact on the global music scene. This type of music, which carries a prophetic message and spiritual lyrics, continues to influence musical genres, cultures, and societies throughout the world, contributing to the development of new counterculture movements in Europe, America, and Africa.

“Reggae in the bathroom, Reggae in the bedroom, Reggae everywhere, Reggae in jail, Reggae in church, everybody likes it,” sings Lucky Dube. In the book ‘The Passion Of Reggae And African Music,’ the writer speaks to some of the masters behind contemporary reggae and African music.

“The fall of Apartheid, I know I’m part of it in some ways,” says Lucky Dube. “Definitely, my father was my biggest influence in music,” says Andrew Tosh, the son of late Peter Tosh.

The influence and impact of these great musicians is internationally known and is recounted with warm, sincere, and unrivalled craftsmanship that distinguishes them in the music world.

