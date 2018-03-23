I Dated 17 Church Girls At The Same Time – Rev Azigiza Jnr Confesses

Reverend Azigiza Jnr., born Victor Kpakpo Addo Jnr has revealed that he dated 17 beautiful girls simultaneously in his days as a famous Disk Jockey (DJ). He was the talk of town then.

Describing himself as a "player” back then, Rev Azigiza Jnr said he was good at manoeuvring his way in his 'womanizing' behaviour such that he was not caught by any of the ladies he was in a relationship with.

Speaking on Starr FM, the former Best African DJ, who wielded so much influence on the youth during his heydays, said he used to quote certain Biblical passages to bamboozle Christian girls.

“Those days I used to read the Bible to chase ‘chrife’ girls, I had my own demonic interpretation of the Bible. There were certain scriptures that I used and because those ladies were shallow, they fell for it. Those days some pastors will come to me wanting to talk to me about the Bible and they were too shallow, I was deep.”

He noted that his greatest regret in life is the fact that he didn’t find God early.

Rev Azigiza Jnr is known for his overwhelming triumph in 1991 as the Best West African DJ, Best African DJ in 1993.

He was an embodiment of entertainment and the turntable.

Azigiza Jnr started his disc jockey career in 1991 on radio as a presenter and DJ. He hosted programmes such as Joy FM’s Joy Beach Jam, Guinness Music for Your Dancing Feet on GTV, Video Vibes and the Azigiza Show.

He was the resident DJ for most of the big nightclubs in Accra like Miracle Mirage, the Golden Egg and Glenns.

He abandoned his DJ profession in 1998 when he became a born-again Christian and that is when his transformation started.

Rev. Azigiza Jnr enrolled in some Bible schools and has since become a minister of the gospel.