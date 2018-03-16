Ameyaw Debrah Introduces AmeyawTV

One of Africa’s leading celebrity and lifestyle bloggers, Ameyaw Debrah has launched a new addition to his online assets.

The multiple-award winning blogger has launched AmeyawTV, a fun portal for various web video formats. After holding auditions for several talented and young aspiring TV presenters earlier this year, AmeyawTV has rolled out production of three formats currently streaming on tv.ameyawdebrah.com .

The formats include Daily Buzz, News in One, and Trend Millwith hosts VJ Scaro, Zeinat, Miracle Naza, Nana Quame, JQ, and Ted Jones. Other new and exciting formats are expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks.

“As someone who has created a self-sustaining business from being on the Internet, I have a lot of hope in the potentials of the web and I believe that AmeyawTV will grow to become a fan favorite for exciting and entertaining video contents. We will be exploring several formats that meet global standards and can be enjoyed all over the world,” says Ameyaw Debrah.

Ameyaw TV can also be enjoyed on YouTube , Twitter and Instagram.

