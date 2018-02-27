Velma Owusu- Bempah For Great Hat Exhibition In London

Ghanaian milliner Velma Owusu-Bempah will take her beautiful works beyond the shores of Ghana as she showcases at the 2018 Great Hat Exhibition in London, UK.

Presented by X Terrace Fashion, the Great Hat Exhibition is a big platform for world milliners to celebrate world culture heritage in magnificent hat designs.

It is bringing together 300 beautifully-crafted hats; all inspired by a piece of culture or lost ancient craftsmanship at this exhibition in Kings Cross, London, from March 22 to March 28.

Millinery from Germany, USA, Russia, Australia, Korea, UK, Ghana and many more will be on display. There will also be a pop-up shop where fashionistas can try on and purchase their favourite hats.

Velma will be joining a number of world milliners who will be taking part in the one-week exhibition in London.

“We are happy and excited to be part of the Great Hat Exhibition,” she said on Instagram when she announced her participation on Monday.

The CEO of Velma's Millinery & Accessories is one of Ghana's best. She has been able to build a thriving and successful business, where she offers her clients impeccable hats or fascinators and the best of accessories for women.

Her comprehensive style, exceptional taste and expertise has brought her many celebrity clients, including Samira Bawumia, Anita Erskine, Sandra Ankobiah, Juliet Ibrahim, Shirley Frimpong- Manso, Joselyn Dumas, among others.

