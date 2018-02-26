Audio: Lil Win Pleads With All Pastors To Pray For Him Against Death Prophecies 'Hanging' Over Him

Popular actor and comedian Lil Win born Kwadwo Nkansah has rubbished prophecies about him dying soon asking all pastors in the country to pray for him against all things evil.

He said he will never die unless he has accomplished what God brought him to earth to do.

Speaking on the prophetic edition of the Weekend City Show on Joy FM on Saturday, he told host Sammy Forson that Prophet Michael Kojo Poku had said he would die last year.

According to him, the founder of Fire Time Prayer Ministry had cautioned him that if he does not stop practising occultism he would die.

But the actor maintained he has never had anything to do with occultism or its related practices.

The 33-year-old noted that everyone has his/her destiny and will die at God's appointed time so he is guided by the word of God.

"Nobody is going to kill me except God...I will chop my years, 70 and above mark it on the wall..." he said.

Lil Win said he respects all Ghanaians pastors adding if indeed any pastor has any evil vision about him, they should prayer to avert that for him to live and touch lives.

“I don't want to insult a man of God because they are called by God,” he said adding past and recent prophecies have not changed his way of life.

He admonished pastors for making public prophecies about people advising that they should rather use God's love to approach those concerned and pray for the person.

Lil Win disclosed that a lot of pastors call him privately to tell him to pray against some bad things they have seen about him in the spiritual realm.

Myjoyonline.com