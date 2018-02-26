Bullet Opens Up On The Alleged ‘Fight’ Between Mzvee And Ebony

The CEO Ruff Town Records and Midas Touch has reacted to claims by the certain media outlets on a perceived feud between late Afro dancehall act Ebony Reigns and Lynx Entertainment signee Mzvee.

In an interview, Bullet said there was no beef between the late Ebony and Mz Vee, has had been speculated.

“They was no beef between Ebony and Mzvee to the best of my knowledge. Both artiste have a song together which is not out there yet,” Bullet disclosed.

Mzvee in an earlier with Andrew Tandoh Adote on the Tonight show also debunked that assertion.

She had said: “A lot of these bloggers and writers, journalist do these because they want many readers so they put up very very crazy headlines so they get readers but it is not fair to someone like me because it actually crashes me. It used to really worry me.”

Touted as the country’s most prominent rising star in the past couple of years, the singer (born Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng), is expected to dominate the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards night slated for April.

Among the singer’s known offerings are Poison, Hustle, Da Ur Fada, and Maame Hw3.

Her debut album, BONYFIED, was released in December last year.

Ebony met her untimely death on Thursday February 8, when the jeep she was traveling in, collided with an oncoming VIP bus.

The accident, which happened on the Kumasi – Sunyani road, also led to the death of a military officer identified as Lance Corporal Francis Atsu Vondee, and Ebony’s personal assistant, Franklina Nkansah Kuri.