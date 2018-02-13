Abeiku Santana Explains In Details Claims That Ebony "Was Aware Of Her Death"

Radio personality, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, popularly known as Abeiku Santana, has revealed that late sensational singer Ebony, who met her untimely death in a fatal car accident, was aware of her death.

Abeiku, who made the shocking revelation during an interview on UTV, said, “Ebony knew she was going to die because someone told her that she would become a very big music star in Ghana but she will not last long."

"So she told her manager Bullet and Bullet told me. A lot of people don’t even know that Ebony was a very spiritual person. Sometimes I call her and she is in church.”

According to the presenter, some prophets who had revelations about Ebony reached out to him and he made sure Ebony met them for spiritual directions.

He said several prophecies came from different pastors and Ebony did what she could “but God knows best” .

Meanwhile, Abeiku urged that Ghanaians should concentrate on the serious problems on our roads which is leading to the countless deaths on daily basis.

Abeiku Santana added that the media should concentrate on authorities in charge of safety on our roads - like Ghana Highway Authority, Ministries, government agencies and others - and find out why there have been several fatal accidents at the same spot Ebony and her friends died.

He also pleaded with the media and the general public to be sensitive and sympathize with Ebony’s family and friends “and lets all support the family to give our sister a befitting burial" .

Ebony, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, was killed in a gory accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway after returning from visiting her mother. Her childhood friend and assistant, Franky Kuri, and their bodyguard also did not survive the crash.