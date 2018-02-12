Zylofon Not Enough To Make Shatta Wale A Professional Artiste

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as 'Dancehall King of Africa’ Shatta Wale and Ebony Reigns have been seen in together in some photos which have emerged on social media.

The two were captured busy in the studio some time last year, but we later heard reports that the most anticipated project has been called off due to financial differences.

Despite the signing of the 'King of Dancehall' into one of the biggest record label of our time (Zylofon Media), Shatta still behaves like a ghetto artiste who is still seeking for attention.

Ghanaians expected Shatta Wale to be more professional, and to prove his maturity, be able to forgo responding to critics.

This has drawn the attention of the C.E.O of ShowbizAfrika, "Shatta should have compose a tribute song to mourn Ebony Reigns, just to show some kind of love. Why is he still silent about Ebony?" She stated.

Ebony, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, was killed in a gory accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway after returning from a visit with two others known to be her bodyguard and assistant Franky.

Ebony’s death has left Ghanaians shocked, as the dancehall queen won the hearts of most Ghanaians because of her back to back hits in 2017.

Many celebrities have expressed sadness at the loss of one of Ghana’s bright talents, who will be mourned for a long time.

Shatta wale who has recently reacted to a comment by unknown persons via social media concerning he (Shatta Wale) alleged in killing the sensational Dancehall Artistes Ebony Reigns doesn't make him a star as such.

We expect him to trust and leave those reactions to his fans and new management - Zylofon Media