Prophet Drops Names Of 3 Popular Kumawood Stars To Die This Year

A Kumasi-based pastor has disclosed that at least three well-known Kumawood actors will die this year.

The pastor, Reverend Bismark Osei, founder and leader of Word Fire International Ministry at Atonsu-Dompoase, claims he has seen in a vision that actors Michael Afranie, Oboy Siki and Big Akwe sare the ones who were going to die.

According to Rev Osei, the prophecy came with many names but the above three are the ones he knows and thus could remember.

“God revealed to me many actors, which I know only three of them. They were Big Akwes, Michael Afrane and Oboy Siki, these are the names I remember,” he declared.

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Angel FM's Drive Time last Friday, he warned that his prophecies were bound to happen unless those involved pray to avert the misfortune. "Those with ears must listen and work towards this’," he warned.

He however failed to disclose how the deaths were going to happen.

The three actors are quite popular in the Kumawood industry, especially the dreadlocked Michael Afranie, who has been around the since the start of Kumawood.

Big Akwes on the other hand, is widely remembered for his claims that fellow Kumawood stars, Maame Serwaa and Bill Asamoah were in an amorous relationship which he later retracted and apologised for after being threatened with a lawsuit.

Oboy Siki is a grey-haired man who often plays the role of a 'stubborn' old man in Kumawood. he often chases young girls in his roles.

Big Akwes