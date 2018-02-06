Miss Ghana Foundation Supports 13-Year-Old Girl With Scoliosis

Miss Ghana Foundation, the charity wing of Miss Ghana organisation, has donated $5,000 to Foundation of Orthopaedics and Complex Spine (FOCOS) Hospital to support the surgery of 13-year-old Gifty Amuzu, who is from suffering scoliosis.

Scoliosis is a life-threatening medical condition in which one’s spine curves. The curve is usually S or C shaped. A severe scoliosis case interferes with breathing.

The donation is a first installment to commence surgical procedure for the teenager, out of a total cost of $15,000.

Gifty Amuzu currently requires an urgent surgery to save her life or she will be paralysed.

She was diagnosed about five years ago while in primary school but all efforts by her mother to curb this deformity proved futile.

Currently, Gifty has dropped out of school due to the intense pain in the back which causes her to lose concentration in class. She is unable to sit, stand or walk for long periods and also cannot perform simple house chores. She also feels stigmatised, sad and often isolates herself in social gatherings.

Gifty Amuzu enjoys singing and aspires to become a soldier in future.

She caught the eye of the Miss Ghana Foundation recently when the foundation's current ambassadors, Miss Ghana 2017 Margaret Dery and runners-up Priscilla Gameli and Marigold Frimpong, visited the FOCOS Hospital as part of the Miss Ghana Foundation's charity plans for the year.

Presenting the donation, Chairperson of the Miss Ghana Foundation, Ms Inna Patty, reiterated that Miss Ghana Foundation is passionate about health, especially that of less-privileged children.

She commended the queens for their efforts and appealed for more support to complete the surgery by the end of February 2018.