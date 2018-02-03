Two Top Celebrities ‘Support’ Despite To Unveil Newly Built 37-Hospital Children’s Block

Last Friday, February 2, 2018, award-winning actress Nana Ama McBrown and Champions League winner Sammy Kuffour were the only Ghanaian celebrities present at the unveiling ceremony of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite’s newly built Children’s Block for the 37 Military Hospital.

The newly built children’s block was unveiled on the birthday of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, who revealed that it took him a period of 2 years to complete the children’s block project.

These two celebrities prayed God’s blessings for Despite, the CEO of Despite Group Of Companies for his remarkable gesutre.

Nana Ama McBrown and Sammy Kufuor were excited to see each other as they posed for the cameras.

They were also seen busily going round during the inspection of the ultra-modern built children’s block.

Patrons gathered at the ceremony were also stunned to see these two celebrities.

Despite Group of Companies would be handing over two Police Posts to the Ghana Police Service in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Region very soon, the CEO had hinted.

The 37 Military Hospital presented a plaque to Dr Osei Kwame in appreciation of his contribution.

Watch this video…