Video: Pataapa Performs Live Band With Kidi, Kuami Eugene, Kumi Guitar At 3 Music Awards Launch

Agona Swedru-based artiste Pataapa for the first time in his career has delivered an impeccable live band performance with his hit song dubbed 'One Corner'.

The one corner crooner was at the launch of 3 music awards ceremony held in Accra to announce nominees and and the award scheme itself.

The night witnessed loads of performances from Pataapa, Nana Yaa, Kidi, Kuami Eugene and Zylofon signee Kumi Guitar, as they rocked media practitioners with their soothing hit songs.

Pataapa was quizzed by the host at the launch if he could perform his hit song in a live band performance.

He replied: “No problem and went on with the performance.”

Watch this sterling performance by Pataapa, Kidi, Kumi Guitar here