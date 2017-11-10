International Gospel Recording Music Minster , Pastor and Songwriter, Kelechi, releases her first official music video and audio of her latest single “Bigger Than What We Call You” .
According to her, the song was composed through the inspiration of the Holy Spirit and was born out of her personal worship experience.
“It’s a song of adoration to God and it reveals how Great our God Is,” she said.
She will be celebrating her Birthday with her new album titled ”You Rock My World” which will be launched on the 17th, 18th, 19th November ,2017 at Port Harcourt, Nigeria.
The Video was directed and Shot by Sambass Films.
Watch video Youtube Link https://youtu.be/V861ft_HBp4 BIGGER THAN WHAT WE CALL YOU LYRICS Verse Words cannot express How much you are Jesus Words cannot express how much you are Jehovah You’re bigger than what we call you Saviour of the world You’re bigger than what we call you. When I look at the cross I look at Jesus When I look at my life I see so much Grace Chorus You’re still the God who changeth not
You’re bigger than what we call you You’re still the God that healed the sick…
You’re bigger than what we call you You’re still the God that raised the dead
You’re bigger than what we call you ×2
Verse From the east to the west From the North to the South I see you in me You’re the God that changeth not As He is so I am The Apple of His eyes The light of the world You are God and God alone When I look at the cross I look at Jesus When I look at my life I see so much Grace Repeat Chorus **You are bigger than what we call you (x times)
Kelechi – Bigger Than What We Call You
