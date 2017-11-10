Kelechi – Bigger Than What We Call You

International Gospel Recording Music Minster , Pastor and Songwriter, Kelechi, releases her first official music video and audio of her latest single “Bigger Than What We Call You” .

According to her, the song was composed through the inspiration of the Holy Spirit and was born out of her personal worship experience.

“It’s a song of adoration to God and it reveals how Great our God Is,” she said.

She will be celebrating her Birthday with her new album titled ”You Rock My World” which will be launched on the 17th, 18th, 19th November ,2017 at Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

The Video was directed and Shot by Sambass Films.

Watch video

Youtube Link

https://youtu.be/V861ft_HBp4

BIGGER THAN WHAT WE CALL YOU LYRICS

Verse

Words cannot express How much you are

Jesus

Words cannot express how much you are

Jehovah

You’re bigger than what we call you

Saviour of the world

You’re bigger than what we call you.

When I look at the cross

I look at Jesus

When I look at my life

I see so much Grace

Chorus

You’re still the God who changeth not

You’re bigger than what we call you

You’re still the God that healed the sick…

You’re bigger than what we call you

You’re still the God that raised the dead

You’re bigger than what we call you ×2

Verse

From the east to the west

From the North to the South

I see you in me

You’re the God that changeth not

As He is so I am

The Apple of His eyes

The light of the world

You are God and God alone

When I look at the cross

I look at Jesus

When I look at my life

I see so much Grace

Repeat Chorus

**You are bigger than what we call you (x times)