Bernard Amankwah Celebrates 10-Years In Music Ministry
A call from God into ministry is a call every individual must be proud of and count it as a blessing.
Gospel artiste, Bernard Amankwah is counting his blessings to have received and heeded that call.
A decade after heeding that call, Bernard Amankwah is set to celebrate that milestone with a mammoth concert on September 24.
As it has become an annual ritual, the Presence Ministry founder has been holding the ‘Celebration of His Grace’ to thank God for his many blessings.
The ninth edition of that concert was last year, September 18 at the National Theatre.
Over the years, the ‘Celebration of His Grace’ concert has seen some of Ghana’s biggest artistes including Irene Logan, Jackie Mpare, Alabaster Box, EkubaYankey and Cynthia Appiadu of Daughters of Glorious Jesus, take the stage to thrill patrons to unforgettable tunes and worship.
This year’s concert is going to be mega with Pastor Bernard Amankwah backed by his Presence Ministry Band, promised patrons.
“God has been faithful to us and I believe that the time has come for us to showcase the excellence that we are also made of when it comes to the arts,” he said.
‘Celebration of His Grace’, since its inception in 2007, has been the perfect avenue for music lovers and worshipers to come together to worship and praise God.
Being the tenth of his music ministry, Bernard Amankwah will be joined by Pastor Joe Beecham, Pastor Helen Yawson, Nii Dowuona, Drama Ministry Divine Mercy, for a fun and spirit-filled celebration at the National Theatre.
He has several albums including, ‘Presence’, ‘Presence II’, ‘Almighty’, ‘The Glory Has Come’ and ‘Holy and Mercy Rescue Me’ to his credit.
He is also credited with several hit songs, including ‘Presence’, ‘The Glory Has Come’, ‘Mercy Rescues Me’ and ‘I Am Redeemed’.
Humble beginnings:
Bernard Amankwah was born in Sunyani in the Brong-Ahafo Region and raised by a single parent - his mother.
He had his primary and secondary education in Sunyani, after which he moved to Accra to attend the Institute of Technology at Osu.
After school, Bernard Amankwah joined his uncle to help manage his businesses but while helping his uncle and also training to be a footballer, he had a call from God to do His work in 1994.
Though the yearning to serve God was inborn, it will be six years after before he will embrace it fully and enrol at the Living Word Bible School of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) in 2000.
To also build and pursue his passion for music, Bernard Amankwah joined the National Symphony Orchestra where he gained some knowledge in the rudiments of music.
After gaining the needed knowledge, he entered into the studio, started recording and in 2007, his first hit song, ‘Your Presence’ was ready. That was the beginning of his successful music ministry and career.
Bernard Amankwah, the philanthropist:
Aside music, the musician is an avid giver to society. His philanthropic heart has seen him donate to several charities in the country.
Over the years, he has donated musical instruments, cash and items to the Village of Hope at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region and the Osu Children’s Home in Accra.
As he marks ten years in ministry, Bernard Amankwah believes that it is only the beginning. Ghanaians and the world should expect more from him, he said.
