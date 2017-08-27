TOP STORIES
New Music: Above All By Bola Udom | Produced By Uwem Udom
Bola Udom, an indigene of Ekiti State, South West, Nigeria was born in 1975 to a Christian family. She started singing at age 9. She was the Chapel Prefect while in secondary school and represented her School in music-related events on Akure radio Corporation and NTA.
Bola Udom, has been singing in the choir of the Redeemed Christian Church of God from 1993 till date. She is currently one of the worship leaders in the Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David Parish, Victoria Island Lagos Nigeria, under the able leadership of Pastor/Pastor Mrs. Idowu Iluyomade. Bola is also a member of R.C.C.G Mass Choir.
An award-winning Gospel singer with an unparalleled track record, her voice has a representation in some Nollywood Movies and Commercial Radio Jingles in Nigeria.
She has ministered at different Christian fora, both within and outside the shores of Nigeria. Places of visit during the course of her ministrations include: South Africa, Kenya, Israel, Philadelphia, Chicago, New Jersey, Denver Colorado and Maryland in the USA. She has responded to invitations by private individuals and Corporate Organizations to lead them in family and corporate worship respectively, and God has been faithful.
Over the years, she worked behind the scene as back up artist for successful projects of notable Nigerian Artists to wit: Kingsley Ike (Wamilele), Folake Umosen (Ko so ba bi re), Kenny Saint Brown (Totality) and a host of others.
A business administration graduate of Lagos State University, who has released three albums previously, has this powerful new single “Above All” for your spiritual upliftment. The song is written and produced by her husband Uwem Udom, who confessed that Bishop David Oyedepo, inspired this wonderful song through his emphatic messages on the hegemony of Jesus Christ.
Bola Udom, whose dream and yearning is to see the nations worship God, is married and blessed with 3 children. Jesus is above all and we who are siteth with him far above, are above all; for whatever is born of God overcometh the world. Enjoy ABOVE ALL and be blessed.
Download link: http://bit.ly/AboveAllByBolaUdom
PROJECT TEAM - CREDITS LIST:
Male Lead Vocalist: Omotehinse Bankole
Sequence: Mathew Remilekun
Trumpet: Clegg Taiwo
Guitar: Chris Yakubu
Back Up: Jide Makinde, Bankole Francis & Bola Udom
Sound Engineer: Nsibiet Bassey
Sound Interns: Dara-Abasi Udom & Umar Alli
Sound Director: James Elukpo
Written & Produced by: Uwem Udom
Studio: Waterflow Productions, Lagos Nigeria.
