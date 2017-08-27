modernghana logo

eShun thrills at Saltpond Odombea Festival

CitiFMonline
1 hour ago | General News

One of Ghana's finest vocalists, eShun known in real life as Ethel Esi Eshun, has put up a stunning performance at the Odombea Festival at Saltpond in the Central Region of Ghana.

The show which was held on Friday, 25th August, 2017 at Millers Square in Saltpond, had the sultry singer prove her mettle as one of the greatest performers in Ghana.

She had a great attitude on stage and that was greatly matched with her beautiful costume. Her vocal ability was exquisite as she navigated through her notes with the right breath control and microphone techniques.

She performed songs like 'Meye,' 'No Way' and her latest song 'Simple as ABC' which features rapper Cabum. She wowed the audience more when she performed Cabum's rap in the song.

There were other performances by Feli Nuna, Dadie Opanka, Stay Jay, Eboo, D Cryme, Edem, Chemphe, Danso Abiam and many others.

The show was organised by James Korsah Brown.
By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana

