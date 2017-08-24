TOP STORIES
The more you know, the more higher you are likely to go in life.By: DR AGYEI TAKYI
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3872
|4.3916
|Euro
|5.1808
|5.1844
|Pound Sterling
|5.6134
|5.6199
|Swiss Franc
|4.5438
|4.5465
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4929
|3.4963
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4652
|3.4703
Eastern Music Awards Jam On Saturday
The maiden edition of the Eastern Music Awards (EMA) nominees' jam will take place on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at the Koforidua Jackson Park in Koforidua in the Eastern Region, organisers have disclosed.
The Eastern Music Awards, according to the organisers, is aimed at rewarding musicians who either reside in the Eastern Region or hail from there.
The maiden edition of the Eastern Music Awards nominees' jam promises to be an unforgettable and exciting experience that music lovers cannot afford to miss.
The much-hyped musical jam is expected to attract thousands of music lovers from all walks of life.
The organisers of the event have promised that measures are being put in place to ensure safety of all fans who would attend the event.
A number of Ghanaian music stars have also been invited to perform at the event which is also expected to attract all the stakeholders in the showbiz industry in Ghana.
Some of the music stars billed to perform at the event include Koo Ntakra, Pope Skinny, Choirmaster, Medikal, F9, Atom, Tee Rhyme, Racky Nova, Blaq Nacha Ranks, Dyce, Talanku, Koo Kyei, Ennwai and a host of others.
The event will be hosted by Londona of Kingdom FM and Agyewodin Akosua Sakyibea of Radio 1.
The event is organised by Hi 5 Productions, in collaboration with Eastern Region MUSIGA and the Presenters Association of the Eastern Region.
The maiden edition of the Eastern Music Awards is sponsored by Darling Lemon Drink, Biegya Bitters, Harbour City Records and iTel Mobile.
By George Clifford Owusu
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
General News