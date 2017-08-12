TOP STORIES
TO BE SUSTAINABLE IN LIFE IS TO RESPECT THE YOUNG ONCE AND THE OLD AGEBy: B B TMA
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3753
|4.3797
|Euro
|5.1603
|5.1642
|Pound Sterling
|5.6748
|5.6827
|Swiss Franc
|4.5449
|4.5476
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4489
|3.4514
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3245
|Australian Dollar
|3.4417
|3.4499
Hot Brand New Banger: Eazzy Ft Shatta Wale—Power
'THIS JUST IN'.one of the most anticipated collaborations....Eazzy,Award winning sensation,theFirst lady EAZZY baby, after dropping the video to her hit single FOREVER which hit over 1million views on YOUTUBE in a month and features the Nigerian afrobeats act MR EAZI, has released on her social media pages, a hot banging dance song which features the most controversial and reigning RAGGAE/DANCEHALL act, SHATTA WALE which SHE slated the hit collabo which has already created anticipation and buzz is now available of all music sites such as itunes,tidal,apple music,youtube and more.
EAZZY has currently been nominated for the Ghana Music Awards(U.K),BEST COLLABORATION and AFROPOP SONG OF THE YEAR which is set to take place in the UK in september. Through a snapchat video posted few weeks back,THE FIRST LADY gave her fans snippet of the duo in the studio recording and the fans upon hearing just the 10second vibe of the song,took to the rest of the social media platforms acknowledging the song as a monstrous banger.
This is once again the best collaboration yet,aas it fuses with great style and mix of dialect and genres . the FIRSTLADY (EAZZY) and the DANCEHALL KING(SHATTA WALE).
And finally it has been released.
Enjoy Eazzy ft Shatta Wale - Power
