Denzel Agyeman Prempeh to minister at ‘Touching God’s Heart’ concert
Pastor and Gospel Recording artist, Denzel Agyeman Prempeh will headline the “Touching God’s Heart” gospel concert slated for August 13 at the National Theatre in Accra.
The 2017 event, themed “A Deeper Touch, Give Us Relationship”, is in support of families with Cerebral Palsy.
The concert is also being held in celebration of Ghana’s 60th anniversary.
Joining Denzel Agyeman-Prempeh to minister will be Kofi Dua Anto (KODA), Joe Beecham, Samuel Nelson, Gilbert Ossei Hyeamann and Yaw Sarpong & the Asomafo band.
Tickets are on sale for GHc20 and patrons who follow @denzelhbm on Instagram could also be surprised with some goodies.
Tickets can be delivered to buyers, via the ticket agent or can be purchased at the gate.
The music ministry has since 2011 held numerous Christian Worship concerts to commemorate and bring people together in worship as it seeks to touch the Father’s heart, even deeper as is the theme for the 2017 edition of the worship concert.
The highlight of the events’ themes reveal the great desire and vision of the music ministry to touch and affect lives in the name of the Lord through their music, ushering people into the throne of grace and speaking of the salvation of Christ to the lost.
To read more about HeartBeatMusic and it’s subsidiary ministries including Cross Choir; and events such as JUWA and ROTAB, log on to www.theheartbeatmusic.com for more details.
