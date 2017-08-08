TOP STORIES
Ohemaa Mercy, Ceccy Twum Thrill Fans @ ‘Tehillah Experience 2017’
Some selected Ghanaian gospel music icons last Sunday turned the ICGC Calvary Temple located on the Spintex Road in Accra upside down when they thrilled thousands of gospel music fans at this year's edition of a gospel musical concert dubbed 'Tehilla Experience'.
The much-anticipated gospel concert saw the headline artiste, Ohemaa Mercy, perform some of her popular old hit songs and some new tracks from her current album.
There were other performances from renowned gospel stars such as Elder Mireku, Cecelia Marfo, Uncle Ato, Ceccy Twum, Minister Ramzy Amui, Francis Amo, Bro Philemon, Pastor Isaiah and a host of others.
The annual event which was under the theme 'The Cross Effect' was organised by Ohemaa Mercy's Ministries.
Energetic Ohemaa Mercy proved she was worth all the screams and cheers that greeted her when she mounted the stage.
Ohemaa Mercy and her band staged a brilliant performance, proving that when it comes to gospel music, one must work hard to earn the respect and all accolades that come with it.
Beginning with some worship songs, she gradually raised the tempo and finally exploded with her popular hit songs.
It was a night of praise, worship and an enthralling show of stage performance displayed by all the gospel music icons who thrilled patrons with their various hit songs.
Ceccy Twum also set the auditorium on fire with her stagecraft and unique style of delivery.
Other gospel stars such as Elder Mireku, Ramzy, Uncle Ato and others performed spectacularly on that day.
By George Clifford Owusu
