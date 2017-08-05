modernghana logo

Top Stars To Perform @ ‘Tehila Experience’ Tomorrow

Daily Guide
22 minutes ago | General News

Ohemaa Mercy will tomorrow host this year's edition of her annual gospel concert dubbed 'Tehilla Experience' at the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Calvary Temple, Spintex Road in Accra at 4:00pm.

The concert which is expected to provide the platform for Christians to have a fulfilled praise and worship time with their Creator will be one electrifying worship moment where Christians will be drawn closer to God through pure praise and worship.

The gospel musical concert is expected to attract Christians and gospel music lovers from all walks of life.

Gospel music fans who will attend the free concert, according to Ohemaa Mercy, will be treated to some good and soul-inspiring songs.

Ohemaa Mercy, who is also the headline artiste, will share the stage with renowned gospel stars like Cwesi Oteng, Bro Philemon, Ceccy Twum, Noble Nketsiah, Sonnie Badu, Elder Mireku, Joe Mettle, Pastor Isaiah and Uncle Ato.

Ohemaa Mercy who is billed to rock the stage for two hours will perform songs such as 'Aseda', 'Wofiri Mu', 'Thank You', 'Obeye', 'Edin Jesus, 'Ma De Me', 'Wobeye Kese', 'Adom Bi', 'Menmu', among others.

Known for her touching and passionate praise and worship songs, Ohemaa Mercy will climax the show and bring down the angels from heaven to join in worshipping the name of the Almighty.

Ohemaa Mercy said, “This is not just any concert but one that would sow the seed of passion to adore our Creator even in the most difficult times in our lives. 'Tehilla Experience' is one of the means to reach out to many who have lost hope in life.”

By George Clifford Owusu

By George Clifford Owusu

General News

