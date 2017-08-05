TOP STORIES
New Music: Lau Lau Dance By Ezlyfe Ft. Esther Adewumi | Produced By Lc Beatz
Christian Hip Hop artiste, EZlyfe returns with a new single dubbed Lau Lau Dance. It features songstress, Esther Adewumi.
According to him, "We're taking gospel to the streets. Lau lau is the anthem! Get your dancing shoes ready."
Afro-Pop/Rap artist/Producer, LC Beatz crafted the song.
Enjoy!
Audio Download Link:
http://bit.ly/LauLauDanceByEZlyfeFtEsther
LYRICS
Lau Lau Dance by EZlAyfe Ft. Esther Adewumi
First hook
If you no come for dulling oya make you dance oluwa le leyi so no ask
If you see me for street or you see me for France
Abeg make you show me how you do your dance
To the left, to the right (gbedu oluwa le leyi so no ask)
To the center bring it back.(omo if you fe run oluwa make you dance)
Verse 1
And then he spoke he said go succeed
Took a step of faith and let he will proceed
Tho I still kept it Real like my last name Madrid
Indeed, it's my turn this is your direction
The king of kings its no need for election
Me I go praise your name make am my profession
My guy I've got joy in my heart
Cos power and might
Belongs to you do the fight
Oluwa E wo ni oba aye
Mo gbe ke le e E wo lo ba orun
Mo shope temi o so aye mi di le
Can't nobody praise you like imma do
Come follow me do lau lau dance
I give thanks for testimony in advance
Mo shope temi
Ko shope ti E
And dance let everybody know you're here
Hook:
If you no come for dulling oya make you dance
Gbedu oluwa le leyi so no ask
If you see me for street or you see me for France
Abeg make you show me how you do your dance
To the left, to the right (gbedu oluwa leyi so no ask)
To the center bring it back(omo if you fe run oluwa make you dance)
(gbedu oluwa le leyi so no ask)
(omo if you de run oluwa make you dance)
( gbedu oluwa le layi o)
( omo if you fe run oluwa make you dance)
Verse 2
I put God first so you know I'll never be last
Connected no Comcast
Only about the future like cici's a price
Now lemme tell you about my past
She came with no hands
Barely twenty seven and the half
Can you understand the pressure she could have
Or get the picture of the way she could starve
But still wanna serve like the U.S reserve
You will dance, sing, and she led
Really couldn't dance but she did moved her head
Whatchu expect though her both hands wasn't there
And you got both hands and you can't move your legs? It's very sad
But as for me and my household
We go praise you even when life folds
You protect me in the cold my night quill
I will never be sick you're the right pill
Hook:
If you no come for dulling oya make you dance
Gbedu oluwa le leyi so no ask
If you see me for street or you see me for France
Abeg make you show me how you do your dance
To the left, to the right (gbedu oluwa le leyi so no ask)
To the center bring it back(omo if you fe run oluwa make you dance)
They call am the lau lau dance (gbedu oluwa le leyi so no ask)
I call it the lau lau dance (omo if you de run oluwa make you dance)
I call am the lau lau dance( gbedu oluwa le layi o)
You can call it the lau lau dance(if you fe ron oluwa make you dance
ABOUT EZLYFE
EZlyfe also known as Israel Akintade is a US based gospel artiste/producer. Born in Lagos, Nigeria, EZlyfe is last of four children. As a child of a pastor and pastor Mrs., he was active in the church, where he participated in the drama group and choir.
His affinity for music and playing drums began at the age of 8. Being a pastor’s kid has had its challenges but through an encounter at a church he visited, he made up his mind to dedicate his life to Christ completely. Since then, his life has changed tremendously and he has gained a better understanding of what it means to be a steward for the Kingdom of God.
His willingness to sacrifice his time for God has motivated him to dedicate more time to the drums. Since his love for the drums has been renewed, EZlyfe has begun learning other instruments as well as branching into music production. He believes that nothing can be done without the Holy Spirit in addition to dedication, consistency, and passion.
