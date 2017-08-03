TOP STORIES
Everything in this world has got it source, for it to survive he need to get connected to his source, a fish has to live in water to survive, therefore you too must get connected in order to succedBy: Richard Asare
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1878
|5.1928
|Pound Sterling
|5.7844
|5.7916
|Swiss Franc
|4.5230
|4.5264
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4787
|3.4811
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4869
|3.4923
Video: Samini Opens Up First Time On Epixode GH¢10,000.000 Saga
Emmanuel Andrew Samini known in showbiz circles as Samini, for the first time revealed what lead him not to pay Epixode as promised during SPARJUNKIEZ album launch last year 2016.
The versatile artiste Samini made this revelation for the first time on Pulse Ghana, in an interview with David Mawuli as he [Samini], revealed the plans he had to refund the money back as he pledged at the album launch.
On Wednesday, 16th March, 2016 at the Reggie Rockstone’s Grand Papaz saw CEO of High Grade Family Samini pledged an amount of ¢10,000.000.
Samini described Epixode’s act as carried away or he was mislead, but promised to give him a second chance.
When asked by a fan watching Pulse interview stream live on Facebook “If he has paid Epixode Money”?. Samini replied, i’ve being quiet because i respect myself and sometimes advice myself not to repeat certain gestures i do for this kids because of the disrespect shown to me.
He continued that: i [Samini], was somewhere up in the hills at Aburi and management and some friends called me to support Epixode’s album launch.
“…i’ve spoke about Epixode promise three times with my manager on how best we can pay him back the promise i made at his album launch”, he added.
Watch This Video…
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News