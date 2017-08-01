TOP STORIES
All Set For August Worship 2017
Gospel Musician, Jeshurun Okyere, would this year headline one of the mega gospel events, dubbed August Worship.
The event which is aimed at celebrating the goodness of God throughout the year, is themed; “Perfect God”, and is scheduled to take place on August 20, at Maker’s House Chapel International.
Addressing the media at Tulip Inn Hotel, Jeshurun Okyere revealed that this year’s event would feature Nigeria’s finest gospel dynamo, Victoria Orenze and Pastor Isaiah Ofosu Kwakye.
The “healing stream” hit maker, added that Dr. BoadiNyame of Maker’s House fame would also take his turn to inspire the youth. He noted that the event would commence at 4:30 pm.
For the first time, the usual venue would be changed from the Accra International Conference Centre to The Maker's House Chapel international in Kwabenya, a development, which Jeshurun explained, it was as a result of a clash with a national event in the morning, which would likely affect the setting up for the show.
He further bemoaned the lack of event venues in the country and called on those in helm of affairs and private sector to take up initiative to cushion event organisers from the stress they go through.
According to JeshurunOkyere, the event would impact society and help people to come out from the challenges they have encountered throughout the year.
Jeshurun who had two nominations at the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has earned two nominations at this year’s Ghana Music Awards-UK among others.
This year’s August Worship happens to be the 7th edition since the inception of the programme in 2010.
