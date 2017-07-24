TOP STORIES
Baka EX Eulogies Accra Environs In “Dancehall City”
Reggae music gave birth to the genre Dancehall, but this time around talented Reggae and Dancehall artiste Baka Ex, has eulogies some environs in suburbs of Accra in his dancehall song dubbed ‘Dancehall City’.
The song has really made understood that yes indeed this suburbs of Accra i mentioned are really doing great when it comes to Dancehall.
According to Baka Ex, the genre is really doing great and i want to acknowledge industry people who paved way for me [Baka Ex] to voice out the talent God has given to me.
When asked if he [Baka Ex] can breakthrough with his song ‘Dancehall City’? “…Every artistes has a dream to be known in the country with hits songs, that’s why it took time for me to release this song and i believe it will really do good on the streets before making that huge waves”.
He added that, i pray that my dream will finally come into reality. The song featured Millionaire and produced by A.T.O .
Check this out …
https://soundcloud.com/blagogee-com/baka-ex-dance-hall-city-ft-milloniar-prod-by-ato
