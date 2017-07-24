TOP STORIES
I’m Not A Fool To Go To Denkyira-Obuasi To Preach – Prophet Kumchacha Goes Wild
Prophet Kumchacha has stated that there is no difference between going to preach at Denkyira-Obuasi and going on a suicide mission.
“Those pastors who are asking me to go to Denkyira-Obuasi to preach, I want to ask them f they are footballers or painters or carpenters. They are also preachers so why are they asking me to go there to preach as if they have forgotten how to preach or they need directions to the place. And when I try to explain this simple point, you have people on radio insulting be front, back, left and right,” Kumchacha said.
The town of Denkyira-Obuasi became popular after residents there united to lynch an innocent soldier who was on an official duty in the neighbourhood simply because they mistook him for an armed robber.
Since then, there has been a general condemnation of the residents and some phobia of going there.
Prophet Kumchahca, officially called Nicholas Osei, leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries, told NEWS-ONE that he would never preach in the town until he gets an explicit and unambiguous instruction from God.
“But come to think of it, why is it a senior pastor that is asking me to go and preach at Denkyira-Obuasi? Have we forgotten that it was pastors who conspired and crucified Jesus Christ? What if this pastor has another motive and when I get to Denkyira-Obuasi, he conspires and something bad happens to me? That would be a very stupid way for me to die,” Kumchacha explained.
When asked why he is afraid of losing his life in the cause of doing God's work so he goes to heaven, Kumchacha mentioned that it is sad many Christians quote the Bible out of context.
“It is true that Apostle Paul had said in Philippians 1:21 that 'For to me to live is Christ and to die is gain'. When Paul said 'to die is gain', he was over 120 years old. He was an old man ready to die. I am just 40 years. Why should I behave live Apostle Paul who was at the tail end of his years?
“I am not Stephen to be stoned to death. I am not John the Baptist to be beheaded. I am not Peter to be crucified. I am Kumchacha and until I hear from God, I would never risk going to Denkyira-Obuasi to preach. The senior pastors talking plenty can also go there. They know the road to the place,” Kumchacha added.
