TOP STORIES
PARLIAMENTAL DEMOCRATIC POLITICS IS WHEN POLITICIANS, IN POWER OR OPPOSITION CAN SIT DOWN AMICABLY TO ADDRESS AND RESOLVE ISSUES.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
MIXTAPE: Smash9ja Ft Dj David - Lituation
Ever blazing Dj David is back with this wavy mixtape tagged "Lituation" on a Smash9ja level.
The Mixtape houses all trending songs compiled for your listening pleasure. You can jam it in the Car, On your Phone, While working at the Office or even at the comfort of your home.
This is one hell of a mixtape you dont wanna miss!!!
DOWNLOAD MIXTAPE: Smash9ja Ft Dj David - LItuation
DIRECT DL: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/240718
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Audio Report