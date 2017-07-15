modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

MIXTAPE: Smash9ja Ft Dj David - Lituation

Victor Chidex
1 hour ago | Audio Report

Ever blazing Dj David is back with this wavy mixtape tagged "Lituation" on a Smash9ja level.

The Mixtape houses all trending songs compiled for your listening pleasure. You can jam it in the Car, On your Phone, While working at the Office or even at the comfort of your home.

This is one hell of a mixtape you dont wanna miss!!!

DOWNLOAD MIXTAPE: Smash9ja Ft Dj David - LItuation

DIRECT DL: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/240718

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Audio Report

TOP STORIES

All Ambassadors Are Errand Boys—Ambassador Victor Smith

1 hour ago

Parliament Gets Busy With 5 New Bills

5 hours ago

quot-img-1PARLIAMENTAL DEMOCRATIC POLITICS IS WHEN POLITICIANS, IN POWER OR OPPOSITION CAN SIT DOWN AMICABLY TO ADDRESS AND RESOLVE ISSUES.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35804.3624
Euro4.98624.9890
Pound Sterling5.69685.7030
Swiss Franc4.51124.5136
Canadian Dollar3.43933.4415
S/African Rand0.33390.3340
Australian Dollar3.40043.4052
body-container-line