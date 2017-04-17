TOP STORIES
Jacinta, Lekzy, Acapella, DKB, Salvador Rocks Easter Comedy Night
The Accra International Conference (AICC) on Saturday April 15, 2017 witnessed a tall list of comedians from Africa rocking on one big stage to crack laughable jokes to huge Patrons.
The season [IV] of “Lord Of The Ribs” now ‘The Easter Comedy Show’ was enjoyed by thousands who were not only thrilled with comedy but also enjoyed live band performances with top notch artistes billed to perform on the night.
Comedians on the night gave their best showmanship, which lead the crowd burst into uncontrollable laughter.
Host of Easter Comedy Show Khemikal also marveled audience on the night.
Below are some short reviews and performances on the night…
Lekzy Da Comic
He was the first to mount the stage on the night with his African print apparel, as he hit the nail right on the head of the audience. Lekzy who has hosted his own sold-out comedy show at the Accra Mall dubbed ‘Laughline’ blew the minds of Ghanaians and former first lady of Ghana Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings. Lekzy’s joke on the night, which would be recalled by many was “how Ladies inspect their boyfriends if they’ve money”. He also joked about advantages and disadvantages of been short as humans.
Heiress Jacinta
Voluptuous queen of Gh comedy Jacinta, rocked the stage with her blue dress as she also crack the ribs of audience. Her jokes was related with topical comics, as she joked about why some short men love thick women. According to her: before a man will have sex with a impenetrable woman unless she ask permission before check their sex position style.
Acapella
“Imagine cracking a joke and the audiences not laughing, you will see the promoters counting the number of people who laughed before they refund your money”, this were Acapella’s maiden joke before mounting the stage. Although, he was the third to mount stage, he took audience back to his country Nigeria when they were crying for change. He shockingly added: Ghanaians you also cried for change now transport fare has shoot up”.
DKB
Derrick Kobina Bonney aka DKB, did his best on the night. But Patrons didn’t feel him that much which he admitted that: his performances on the night although some laughed but others weren’t feeling his jokes.
He quizzed audience: i don’t know why but it seems am not feeling you guys… but it happens.”
Salvador
Ugandan topnotch comedian Salvador known in real life as Patrick Idringi popularly referred to Indian Ami performance was classic. He also related his comedy with everyday life as he joked about how a white man wants to kill him self. He carried the night with a standing ovation.
Watch this video....
