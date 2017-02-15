Don Moen Headlines Ghana @ 60 Gospel Concert

I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Multiple award-winning international gospel musician, Don Moen will headline a mega gospel concert to mark Ghana’s 60th Independence anniversary.

The International Gospel Concert is part of several entertainment activities planned for Ghana’s independence anniversary celebrations.

Other activities lined up for the Ghana @60 celebration include ‘Celebrating Ghana Music 60 Years on with MUSIGA, from March 10-12 at the Independence Square.

There will be a Jubilee Culture/Arts Festival in all the regions. There will also be a MUSIGA (Musicians Union of Ghana) International Music Concert on December 24.

Donald James “Don” Moen is an American singer-songwriter, pastor, and producer of Christian worship music.

Moen is a prolific songwriter, having worked with Claire Cloninger, Paul Overstreet, Martin J. Nystrom, Randy Rothwell, Ron Kenoly, Bob Fitts, Debbye Graafsma, Paul Baloche, Tom Brooks, among many others.

He has worked with talented musicians, Justo Almario, Carl Albrecht, Abraham Laboriel, Alex Acuna, Paul Jackson, Jr., Lenny LeBlanc and Chris Graham. He was a major catalyst in launching the careers of Paul Baloche, Darlene Zschech, Israel Houghton, and Hillsong United.

