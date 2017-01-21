Pastor Jane Amzat Releases New Song—Most High Ft Pastor Kingsley Ike

Pastor Jane Amzat is a vibrant born again Christian. Born into a Christian family as the 4th child amongst 8 siblings, pastor Jane grew up having an understanding that there is no other name among men by which we can be saved except the name of Jesus.

She gave her life to Christ at the age of 8 and has remained steadfast in Christ in spite of every storm of life she has been through. She currently serves at world Prayer ministries a church located in the Southwest area of Houston as a co-pastor alongside her husband Pastor Joshua Amzat who is the general overseer.

She has been married to Pastor Joshua Amzat the love of her life, a Godly, humble servant of God who she met serving in the music ministry of her local church for over 10 years. Together they have 2 children Praise and Joshua.

Apart from her responsibilities as Co-pastor, Pastor Jane is gifted in the area of teaching and also delights in singing Praise to Jehovah wherever and whenever opportunity calls.

She has served in various ministries as Praise and worship leader and has had the privilege of ministering along side with anointed music ministers such as Kingsley Ike, Hope David, Jonathan David, Chioma Jesus, etc. Her passion for Gospel music led her to establishing Jude-Levi ministry; a music ministry also known as the praising Priest. Jude-Levi is a music ministry where Christians are taught to understand better their sole purpose of existence which is to show forth the PRAISE of him that called them out of darkness into his marvelous light.

She hosts an annual musical concert “ADORE” every August. Her passion for orphan kids have led her to channeling part of the proceeds of her concert annually to helping children in families who have lost either or both of their parents. Currently she is working on her Debut album.

Pastor Jane takes pleasure in doing whatever it takes to see people fulfill their destiny in Christ especially as we see the coming of our Lord approaching.

Her favorite scripture that has kept her going in her Christian work as a mother, wife, pastor and praise and worship leader even in the times of storm is Habakkuk 2:3 “For the vision is yet for an appointed time, at the end it shall speak, and not lie: though it tarry, wait for it; it will surely come it will not tarry.

Link: https://www.mynotjustok.com/track/173007/pastor-jane-amzat-ft-pastor-kingsley-ike