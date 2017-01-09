Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
General News | 9 January 2017 10:32 CET

Edem Names Top Three Best Rappers In Ghana, The List Will Blast Your Mind

Source: www.FrederickNoamesi.com

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper, Edem has finally named his supposedly top three (3) best rappers in Ghana and it will surprise you those he listed.

Speaking live with Yaw Sakyi, host of Viasat 1’s Courtside, the rapper did not hesitate to unveil his top best three rappers in Ghana.

Of course Edem would have mentioned his name too but the host was clear that the list should exclude him.

In order of the best, Edem named
1. Gemini
According to Edem list, Gemini is number one rapper in Ghana at the moment. His defended his choice by saying Gemini raps always clear messages and his artistic skills are always on point.

2. M.anifest
Edem named M.anifest as the second best rapper in Ghana. For justifying M.anifest, Edem

3. Yaw Siki (Now Evangelist)
O gosh, Yaw Siki is the third best rapper in Ghana but rather unfortunately, Yaw is not doing rap anymore. According to Edem, Yaw Siki brought light to the Fante language with his unique style of rapping.

One baffling question is, what about the likes of Sarkodie, EL, Yaa Pono and Flowking Stone?

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

MOST TIMES BAD GUYS TELL THE ILLS OF OTHERS TO MEAN THIER GOOD,THEY LIVE IN FOOLS PARADISE
By: CRASH HALL
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img