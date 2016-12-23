M.I Is In Town For B.A.R Concert

The undisputed champion of African hip-hop, M.I is in town for Ghana’s best hip-hop concert at the Polo Court today. The artiste who has over the years defined his art and set a path for artistes across the continent, this is a great boost for all music lovers and hip-hop heads. His hit after hit catalog will have him jam from ‘One Naira’ to ‘Undisputed Champion’ to ‘Action Film’, he will set the pace for the crowd to rap along as the beats keep the Polo Court all lit.

Other artistes who will be playing lieutenant to the reigning artiste of the year, EL will be Joey B, Medikal, Omar Sterling among others. The list of hip-hop acts who have over the year defined the culture and represented Ghana in every single way they could on both local and international stages.

For the past 3 years, reigning Vodafone Ghana Artistes of the Year, EL has consistently found a way to keep the hip-hop head stable while winning the hearts of the other half. With a carefully curated show, EL has developed the B.A.R Concert into one of the shows that most people plan their year’s activities around and this year will not be any exception.