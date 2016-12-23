Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Music News | 23 December 2016 09:28 CET

M.I Is In Town For B.A.R Concert

By Abdullah Yusif Mahmud

The undisputed champion of African hip-hop, M.I is in town for Ghana’s best hip-hop concert at the Polo Court today. The artiste who has over the years defined his art and set a path for artistes across the continent, this is a great boost for all music lovers and hip-hop heads. His hit after hit catalog will have him jam from ‘One Naira’ to ‘Undisputed Champion’ to ‘Action Film’, he will set the pace for the crowd to rap along as the beats keep the Polo Court all lit.

Other artistes who will be playing lieutenant to the reigning artiste of the year, EL will be Joey B, Medikal, Omar Sterling among others. The list of hip-hop acts who have over the year defined the culture and represented Ghana in every single way they could on both local and international stages.

For the past 3 years, reigning Vodafone Ghana Artistes of the Year, EL has consistently found a way to keep the hip-hop head stable while winning the hearts of the other half. With a carefully curated show, EL has developed the B.A.R Concert into one of the shows that most people plan their year’s activities around and this year will not be any exception.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Music News

your perception determines your approach
By: saint alberto(saint_
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img